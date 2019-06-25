CCTV appeal after bicycle and handbag stolen in Peterborough burglary

Police have issued CCTV of two people they wish to speak to after a bicycle and handbag were stolen from a property in Oundle Road, Woodston.

The burglary occurred between 9am on Wednesday, June 5 and 4.30am the following day.

The people police wish to speak to

Officers are keen to speak to the two people pictured, or anyone else who may have information about what happened.

DC Adam Blake said: “If you recognise the people in these CCTV images, have information about the burglary or saw any suspicious behaviour on the night in question, then please contact us.

“We know the impact burglaries can have on victims, which is why tackling the issue is a force priority.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/39311/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.