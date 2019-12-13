CCTV appeal after attempted burglary in Peterborough

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary in Peterborough.

A man forced a window open and entered a student’s bedroom in University Court, Lincoln Road on Wednesday (11 December) but left when confronted by the occupant.

DC Adam Blake said: “We urge members of the public to look at these images and contact police if they recognise the man or have any information.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/88281/19