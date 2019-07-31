CCTV appeal after alcohol stolen from Tesco Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police want to speak to two women about a theft from Tesco in Bourne on Saturday, July 6. Around £60 worth of alcohol was stolen. The women Lincolnshire Police want to speak to Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and give the crime reference number: 19000354508. Teens arrested after boy stabbed in Peterborough