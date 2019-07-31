CCTV appeal after alcohol stolen from Tesco

Police want to speak to two women about a theft from Tesco in Bourne on Saturday, July 6.

Around £60 worth of alcohol was stolen.

The women Lincolnshire Police want to speak to

The women Lincolnshire Police want to speak to

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and give the crime reference number: 19000354508.