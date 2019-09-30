CCTV appeal after 16 thefts from vehicles in Parnwell

Police have released CCTV of a man they wish to speak to following a series of thefts from vehicles in Parnwell.

Over the past three weeks there have been 16 incidents where valuables have been stolen from unlocked vehicles or secure vehicles have had their doors tested in the Parnwell area.

The man police wish to speak to

PC Paul Delmer said: “I’m appealing for anybody who recognises the man pictured to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“While efforts continue to catch those responsible, you can reduce the risk of becoming a victim by removing valuables from your car and double checking it’s locked before leaving it.”

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to call 101 quoting 35/67352/19 or visit http://cambs.police.uk/report to submit an online report.