Castor and Ailsworth cricket club fall victim to 'devastating robbery' which sees £30k worth of equipment stolen from close to Peterborough
A cricket club, based close to Peterborough, has fallen victim to a break-in that saw around £30,000 worth of equipment stolen.
The theft happened from Castor and Ailsworth Cricket Club at their ground on Port Lane, at around 10:10pm on Friday night (July 26).
An outfield mower, two pitch mowers, a rotary motor, a lawn scarifier and a large amount of diesel was stolen after those responsible brone in through a gate.
The club has been a regular victim of vandalism. On July 10, a wooden shed on the site was badly damaged and between June 29-30 two windows were smashed and the doors of a shed, garage and a pavilion were vandalised.
The incident is yet another setback for the club which is trying to push ahead with approved plans to build a new pavilion; which was expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Over £3000 has already been raised by the club’s ‘buy a brick’ campaign to help complete the pavilion.
The club has asked anyone with further CCTV footage of the most recent incident or if they see items being sold locally, to get in touch via the club’s Facebook page.