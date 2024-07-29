Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club has described the latest break-in as ‘devastating.’

A cricket club, based close to Peterborough, has fallen victim to a break-in that saw around £30,000 worth of equipment stolen.

The theft happened from Castor and Ailsworth Cricket Club at their ground on Port Lane, at around 10:10pm on Friday night (July 26).

An outfield mower, two pitch mowers, a rotary motor, a lawn scarifier and a large amount of diesel was stolen after those responsible brone in through a gate.

Damage from previous break-ins at Castor and Ailsworth Cricket Club. Credit: CCC

The club has been a regular victim of vandalism. On July 10, a wooden shed on the site was badly damaged and between June 29-30 two windows were smashed and the doors of a shed, garage and a pavilion were vandalised.

The incident is yet another setback for the club which is trying to push ahead with approved plans to build a new pavilion; which was expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Over £3000 has already been raised by the club’s ‘buy a brick’ campaign to help complete the pavilion.