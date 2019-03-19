Cashier left terrified after being held at knifepoint by robber

A cashier was left terrified after being threatened by a robber at knifepoint last night, Monday March 18.

The staff member was working at the Co-op on High Street, Brampton just after 9pm when a man walked into the store demanding money from the till.

Crime news

The man, believed to have been wearing a balaclava, threatened the cashier before producing a kitchen knife from his trousers. The cashier was held at knifepoint and forced to empty the till.

It is believed more than £250 was taken in the robbery.

The man left the store on foot before officers arrived on scene. A search of the area proved unsuccessful and an investigation has now been launched.

The man is described as approximately 6ft tall, of slim build and at the time of the robbery was wearing a dark green hoody, camouflage trousers and beige Timberland-style boots.

DC Jennifer Park said: “This was a terrifying incident for the cashier. The area is likely to have been busy at the time and I would appeal for anyone with information to contact me.

“Any information, no matter how small, will help us piece together what happened and may provide a breakthrough in the investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police by calling 101, quoting incident 518 of 18 March, or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, they can report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visiting https://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.