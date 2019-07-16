Cash trapped inside ATM at Peterborough Barclays branch after device placed over machine

Cash was trapped inside an ATM at a Barclays branch in Peterborough after a device was placed over it to prevent the money from coming out.

Barclays said the cash machine at its Lincoln Road, Millfield, branch had been tampered with, but that the device has now been removed.

This is at least the second ATM in Peterborough to have been tampered with recently after a card reading device was placed over a cash machine at the Post Office in Eastfield Road, forcing it to be made temporarily unavailble.

Cambridgeshire police said it is currently investigating that incident.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “As part of our regular checks we have discovered that a device was placed on our external ATM cash dispenser slot at Lincoln Road branch, Peterborough, which has been removed. This can mean that the cash is trapped inside the machine and we are working to address this issue.

"It is important that customers remain vigilant at all times when using cash machines. If a cash machine appears to be tampered with, do not use it and report it to the police or to the site where the ATM is located.

"If your card is unexpectedly retained by an ATM, contact your card issuer as soon as possible (from the ATM if you have the number available and it is safe to do so). Always shield your PIN when using cash machines and when purchasing goods in retail outlets. Keep your card issuer ‘lost and stolen hotline’ details in your phone in case of need."