A cash machine was stolen after a ram-raid at an Aldi store in Chatteris.

Police were called at 4am this morning (Monday, January 29) with reports of a cash machine theft at Aldi in Bridge Street, Chatteris.

It is believed six men and two cars were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report, quoting incident 38 of January 29, or by calling 101.