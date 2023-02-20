A former carer from Cambridgeshire, who arranged to meet young girls so that he could rape them, has been jailed for more than five years.

Daniel Paul Chisnall, (48), drove a minibus as a carer for vulnerable adults in his day-job – but he was was arrested by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers at a pub in his home town of Huntingdon in December last year, before he was able to check in to a nearby hotel where he planned to carry out the abuse.

He had discussed with other paedophiles how he wanted to rape children – and even printed off ‘poster sized images’ of child abuse.

David Chisnall

Now he has been locked up for five years and two months after he was caught.

Discussions with other paedophiles on social media

The NCA said that prior to his arrest, Chisnall had discussed his sexual interest in children with other paedophiles on the Kik online chat platform, WhatsApp and via email.

Using a pseudonym, he messaged a user who said he had access to two girls, aged seven and 11.

He spoke intimately to his online contact about the children and how we wanted to rape them when they met.

Poster sized images of abuse found at his home

Officers searched his address following his arrest and his devices were seized. Forensic examination showed his phone contained 12 indecent images of children in categories A-C (A being the most severe). A further five images in categories A and C had been printed out as poster-sized documents.

"We will continue to do everything we can to protect children from harm”

NCA Operations Manager Phil Eccles said: “Daniel Chisnall’s online conversations clearly showed his intention to sexually abuse young girls.

“Our investigation, and intervention, ensured he was not able to carry out these horrific acts.

“Targeting individuals like Chisnall is a priority for the NCA, and we will continue to do everything we can to protect children from harm.”

"Behind every image he possessed is a child who has suffered abuse”

An NSPCC East of England spokesperson said: “The depraved actions of Chisnall where thankfully thwarted by the NCA before he could harm more children. But behind every image he possessed is a child who has suffered abuse and this case shows how easy it is for offenders to organise and commit abuse using social media.

“When the Government’s Online Safety Bill becomes law it is crucial it is robust enough to compel tech firms to disrupt activity such as this sooner, and ultimately help keep children much safer.”

Chisnall, of Ashton Gardens, Huntingdon was charged with one count of arranging or facilitating the commission of sexual assault of a child, one count of making indecent images of children (categories A-C), and one count of possessing indecent images of children.