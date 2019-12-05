Carer banned from working with vulnerable people after ‘spraying’ dementia sufferer who has fear of water

A care worker who sprayed a screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water for thirty seconds has been banned from working with vulnerable people.

Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March was seen by a co-worker smiling as she sprayed the woman in the face while helping her shower, while she screamed and cried in anguish.

The victim, who is in her 80s, has a care plan which notes that she has a fear of water.

The incident occurred at Askham House Care Home in March on 1 November, 2018. The co-worker and former friend of the suspect reported the incident immediately and an investigation ensued.

Fage, 24, was found guilty of ill treatment of a person without capacity at Cambridge Crown Court today (5 December) and was sentenced to a twelve month conditional discharge, banned from working with vulnerable people and handed a £1200 fine.

DC Mark Andrews said: “Fage was in a position of trust and has completely abused that position. The victim was afraid of water and she has used that to her advantage to punish her.

“I would like to commend the staff at Askham house, in particular the whistleblower, for how they have handled this incident. She showed courage in speaking out against her former friend and safeguarding the vulnerable people who reside there.”

