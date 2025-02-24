Careless driver left woman with bleed on brain after crash on A47 at Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zeeshan Yasin claimed something ‘flew into his eye’ – before pleading guilty

A driver who caused serious injuries to a woman after crashing into the back of her has been banned from driving for a year.

Zeeshan Yasin, 34, was driving along the A47 towards Wansford on 18 October 2023 when, according to witnesses, he began drifting across lanes.

The traffic slowed to a standstill ahead of him, but Yasin failed to notice and crashed into the back of a stationary vehicle, which then collided with another two cars, before crashing into a road sign.

The aftermath of the crash

The force of the collision caused serious injuries to the woman driving the first car who suffered a bleed on the brain. The driver of the second vehicle, who was pregnant, suffered minor injuries.

When interviewed by police, Yasin denied the offence, claiming something “flew into his eye”, but later changed his account and pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving.

Yasin, of Scotney Street, Peterborough, was handed 150 hours of unpaid work at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week (14 February). He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay costs.

PC James Goose, from the BCH Road Policing Team, said: “Yasin came up with every excuse in the book as to why the collision wasn’t his fault, but later admitted the offence at court.

“This collision has left a lasting effect on all involved, including psychological trauma and lasting physical effects on the victims, all because of Yasin’s careless actions on that day.

“I hope the sentence handed down by the courts, including the disqualification from driving, will give Yasin chance to reflect on his actions and realise a momentary lapse in concentration can have a devastating impact on not only him but other innocent road users and their families. This could have been even worse considering the damage to the vehicles involved.”