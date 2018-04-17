Car used in Co-op ram raid could be in Huntingdon police say

Police are appealing for information to locate a vehicle in connection with a ram raid this morning (Tuesday, April 17) which they believe could be in Huntingdon.

The incident took place at the Co-op in Mill Street, Isleham, near Soham, at about 4.35am.

Officers want to locate a dark Audi estate, described as sporty, possibly an ‘RS’ or ‘S’ model, with an index of ‘YM55FHH’. However, it is possible the plates may have been changed.

Anyone who has seen what could be this vehicle in the Huntingdon, Godmanchester or Hinchingbrooke areas is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 335 of April 17 or call 101.