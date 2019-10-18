Car smashes through Peterborough garden wall at accident black spot

A resident has called for action to be taken at an accident black spot before someone is killed after a car crashed through a garden wall this morning (Friday).

The driver of the Mercedes CLA lost control at the junction of Wellington Street and Star Road in Peterborough at about 5.55am today.

The Mercedes in the wall, and the damage caused. All pictures: Mark Sulch

The car crashed through a brick wall, demolishing the structure.

The driver then fled the scene, leaving the engine running.

Today Michael Sulch, who lives on Wellington Street, said action needed to be taken after a string of incidents this year.

Mr Sulch said: “I was just getting up when I heard a loud bang. The road was quiet at that point, and there was no reason why he would have lost control.

The car is recovered

“I saw a man walking away from the crash - he didn’t appear to be seriously hurt. He didn’t spend long there though.

“There have been about six incidents here this year. There was someone who was knocked off their bike, a two car crash, and other incidents. A couple of Christmases ago, someone went through this wall as well.

“We regularly see people speeding, well in excess of 40mph down here.

“Someone is going to be seriously hurt or killed here soon.

“I am surprised nothing has been done here already. There is not even a camera.

“I think it will take someone getting killed before anything is done.

“There maybe needs one or two speed bumps, but the least it needs is a camera.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 5.58am to a single vehicle collision. “A Mercedes CLA had collided with a wall.

“No-one was in the vehicle, and the engine was still running.”