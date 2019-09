A car was deliberately torched in Peterborough.

Firefighters were called out on Tuesday at 11.08pm to Westmoreland Gardens in Eastgate.

The car fire being tackled in Westmoreland Gardens. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The crew from Dogsthorpe extinguished the blaze and had returned to the station by 12.10am.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.