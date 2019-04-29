Car arson attack spread to Peterborough house

A car fire started by arsonists spread to a Peterborough house in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to Mitchell Close, Fengate at 4.53am yesterday following reports of the blaze.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a car that had spread to another car and a nearby house. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their station 5.55am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.