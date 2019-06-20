Cannabis worth up to £35k seized after police raids

Cannabis with a street value of up to £35,000 has been seized after raids near Wisbech.

Police carried out three warrants this morning (Thursday) after information provided by members of the public.

Drugs seized in Wisbech St Mary. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Officers from the Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) and the Northern Community Action Team (CAT) executed the warrants at plots on Sand Bank, Wisbech St Mary.

Approximately 70 cannabis plants were discovered with a street value of up to £35,000.

Four people have been voluntarily interviewed at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

RCAT sergeant Craig Flavell said: “We’d like to thank members of the public who called in with information relating to the above location.

The police raids in Wisbech St Mary. Photos: Cambridgeshire police

“These warrants this morning are a positive example of how members of the public reporting information to us makes a difference, and also shows the work our officers do off the back of that information.

“Sometimes a lot of work goes on behind the scenes that is not immediately obvious to members of the public – but all information supplied to us helps us build a picture of what is happening in a specific area.

“I would strongly urge anyone who suspects any suspicious activity in their area to please report it to us.”

Anyone wishing to report suspicious activity in their area can report it by calling 101, or reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.