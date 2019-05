Police seized cannabis worth up to £22,500 from a property in Peterborough.

The force was called at 10.31pm yesterday (Monday) with reports of cannabis at a property in Eastfield Road.

Cannabis seized from the property. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended the scene where they recovered 27 plants with an estimated street value of between £7,560 and £22,680.

“No arrests were made.”