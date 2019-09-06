Cannabis seized from Yaxley property Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Cannabis was seized from a property in Broadway, Yaxley today (Friday). Local officers seized multiple cannabis plants and dried cannabis. Drugs seized in Yaxley. Photo: Cambridgeshire police A man has been arrested and an investigation has begun. Man jailed after agreeing finance for £30,000 BMW at Peterborough Car World - before leaving country without paying