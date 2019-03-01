Cannabis seized from Peterborough house Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Cannabis was seized from a house in Peterborough yesterday (Thursday, February 28). Police discovered 244 plants at a house in Bishop's Road. Cannabis which was discovered. Photo: Cambridgeshire police Nobody was in the house at the time and no arrests were made. Man on trial for Peterborough shooting says police arrested the wrong person Nearly 100 online grooming offences recorded by Cambridgeshire police in 18 months