Cannabis was seized during a drugs raid in Peterborough.

The raid was carried out on Friday after police received reports of drugs at an address in Paston Ridings on Thursday afternoon.

Drugs seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended the address and seized a quantity of cannabis.

“No occupants were located inside the address at the time officers attended.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.”