Cannabis seized after drugs raid in Werrington

More than 100 cannabis plants were seized after a drugs raid in Werrington.

At about 1.48pm on Sunday officers conducted a warrant at a property in Pheasant Grove where they discovered 112 cannabis plants inside the property.

The drugs raid in Werrington. Photos: Cambridgeshire police

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said an investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/68022/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.