Cannabis farm raided in Peterborough

A cannabis farm has been raided by police in Peterborough.

Officers found around 100 plants and paraphernalia at a house in Percival Street, West Town today (Wednesday).

Officers work in the property

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said no arrests had been made as no-one was present in the property when they arrived but ' A number of forensic opportunities have been seized.'

On Twitter, Peterborough Police said: "Yet another cannabis farm located and dismantled by Officers this afternoon in the West Town area of Peterborough. We are slowly but surely weeding out those who think its ok to deal drugs in Peterborough. #weedkillers #ARELIEF"