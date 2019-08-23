Cannabis cake weeded out at Peterborough Royal Mail delivery office

A cannabis cake was weeded out from the Royal Mail Delivery Office in Papyrus Road, Werrington, this morning (Friday).

‪The cake was accompanied by a card but this was not enough to fool staff.

The cannabis cake which was discovered. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Other cannabis products were also discovered and prevented from reaching their final destination.

Cannabis products seized at the Royal Mail Delivery Office. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

