Cannabis, a stolen caravan and two suspected stolen generators were seized during a raid in Peterborough this morning (Saturday).

The Cambridgeshire police Community Action Team and Rural Crime Action Team conducted a warrant in White Post Road, which runs through Eye and Newborough.

Cannabis which was seized during the raid. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

The teams recovered a stolen caravan, two suspected stolen generators and a trailer, and between 60 and 70 cannabis plants.

There were no reported arrests.