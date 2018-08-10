Cambridgeshire store robbed by man with hammer

Police have released CCTV images of the moment they say a man carried out an armed robbery at a store in Earith, not far from Huntingdon

The man entered Bridge End Stores in High Street at about 8.40pm on Wednesday (August 8) and threatened a member of staff with a hammer.

CCTV issued by Cambridgeshire police

The man made off with two small bottles of alcohol in a silver or white Vauxhall Astra.

DI Dave Savill said: “I am appealing for witnesses who might have seen anything suspicious at the time or who recognises the man pictured to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CC-08082018-0508 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.