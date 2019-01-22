Cambridgeshire stalker who ignored restraining order is jailed

A stalker who was banned from Cambridge for 15 years after harassing a woman he started following on Instagram has been jailed after breaching his restraining order.

Sakib Uddin, of Cable Street, East London, stalked the woman between February 2 and September 29 last year.

Crown Court News

The 21-year-old first messaged the woman in July 2016, calling her beautiful and asking for her phone number.

The woman refused to give it to him but he kept asking for it, and even threatened to come to Cambridge and "slap" her.

Uddin then visited the woman’s work place in Cambridge and gave her a gift, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

He continued messaging her on Instagram and coming to her work place on multiple occasions over the following month.

Uddin was reported to the police and was issued with a caution following an investigation.

After this, the woman deleted her Instagram account.

She brought it back in January 2018 but then continued receiving messages from Uddin sent from different Instagram accounts.

She messaged Uddin asking him not to contact her and to leave her alone.

However he continued to threaten her and her family - threatening to kill her, come to her address or get others to go to her house.

He also sent her photos of knives, the court was told.

The woman replied to some of these messages in a bid to diffuse the situation and told police that the messages caused her to feel scared and threatened.

These messages continued from February 2 until June (2018) when the victim contacted the police due to the concerns she had about the messages.

Uddin was arrested, interviewed and bailed.

However between August and September he continued to contact the woman, asking for his phones back from the police and money back from a cake he had paid her for in 2016.

Uddin also requested to add her on Instagram multiple times, but every time she would reject him he would re-add her.

At Cambridge Crown Court on November 30, Uddin was handed a 28 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Uddin was given a restraining order for 15 years, with conditions not to go to Cambridge and not to contact the victim.

However, Uddin was back before the same court yesterday, Monday January 21, after admitting breaching his restraining order and suspended sentence. He was handed 40 weeks in prison.

Cambridge Crown Court heard Sakib had completely ignored the restraining order imposed on him, and had contacted the woman again just over a week after being handed a suspended sentence.

He messaged the woman on December 9 demanding money from her. The woman blocked Sakib from her Instagram but a few minutes later he contacted her from another account he had created solely to send her messages.

The woman reported this to the police and Sakib was arrested once again.

DC Susan Burberry said: “Uddin ignored his initial police caution in 2016 and also ignored the suspended sentence and restraining order given to him in November 2018.

“He has shown a blatant disregard for the law in doing so, and behaviour like this is unacceptable.

“The prison sentence imposed shows how seriously the courts take stalking and harassment and I hope it also serves as a deterrent to anyone else considering breaching their suspended sentence or restraining order.”