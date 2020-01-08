Cambridgeshire police warn of PayPal scam ‘doing the rounds’

Cambridgeshire police is warning people about a scam involving PayPal accounts which is “doing the rounds”.

The force posted on social media to alert residents to how the scammers are targeting their victims.

A scam PayPal message

It said: “One of the latest scams doing the rounds involves a text message which informs you of suspicious activity on your PayPal account. It then asks you to click a link in order to update your details, but don’t, this is a scam.

“Never click on a link or open an attachment unless you are confident the sender is genuine. If in doubt, verify the sender and content of the message by using a trusted, independent form of communication, and never reply directly.

“For more tips of staying safe online and how to spot the tell-tale signs of a scam, visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Online-safety/Internet-safety

“To report fraud, call police on 101 or visit: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/.”