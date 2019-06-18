Cambridgeshire police to carry out extra patrols to stop drink and drug drivers

Police will be carrying out extra patrols on Cambridgeshire roads to stop people who are putting lives at risk by driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Between June 2018 and May 2019 there were 859 arrests in Cambridgeshire relating to drink and drug driving offences.

Over the next two weeks officers will be running dedicated patrols and checks to ensure that people think twice before getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The Peterborough Telegraph is campaigning for the Government to allow judges to impose stricter sentences of drivers who kill while under the influence - currently the maximum sentence available is 14 years.

Sergeant Ian Manley from the Road Policing Unit said: “Driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol is extremely reckless and in some cases can have fatal consequences. Just one drink can impact your reactions and it’s unacceptable that there are still far too many people who are willing to risk their lives and the lives of others.”

In April, 26-year-old Tommy Whitmore, from Pinchbeck, in Lincolnshire, was jailed for eight years and four months after killing three members of one family and leaving two children orphaned while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The Attorney General is currently reviewing the case after complaints it was too lenient.

Sgt Manley added: “There is no sentence that can bring back the parents of the two young children. Anyone considering drinking or taking drugs and getting behind the wheel should pay heed to this case, which has devastated families and led to a lengthy prison sentence for a young man.”

The constabulary operates a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call and report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The hotline: 0800 032 0845 is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on our roads.

The penalties for drug driving are the same as those for drink driving. If convicted, motorists could lose their licence, be fined up to £5,000 and even face a prison sentence.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving

