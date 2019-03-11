Cambridgeshire police releases advice to stop keyless car thefts after crime rise

Cambridgeshire police has released advice to stop keyless car thefts after a rise in the crime.

Police said thieves are using “more sophisticated techniques” to gain access to keyless entry/start button cars.

The way the technology works is when the correct key fob is close by, the fob recognises the signal and transmits its own code, instructing the vehicle to unlock the doors and to allow the ignition to work on the car.

However, thieves are using wireless transmitters to capture its radio transmission. This is relayed to another device. It allows the thief to open and start the car in the same way.

Cambridgeshire police said: “To prevent this from happening, use car key signal blocker cases/sleeves (they cost less than £10) or an aluminium tin at home. Find a safe place for your keys at home and check to ensure they are out of range.”

Other safety tips include:

. Use a good quality crook lock or full cover steering wheel security lock to immobilise your vehicle

. Consider fitting an ‘OBD safe’ device, a secure lockable device that fits over the vehicle’s on board diagnostic port, in the vehicle cabin. This prevents criminals using software to code an electronic key for the vehicle

. If your vehicle is fitted with on board wi-fi consider switching this facility off, if you do not need it, which will reduce the chance of criminals hacking into the vehicle’s system, your banking details or personal data from linked devices

. Make sure your car is locked physically by trying the door handle and viewing the indicators flash before leaving it.