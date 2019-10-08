Cambridgeshire police receive more than 30 hoax 999 calls in two weeks

Cambridgeshire police have received more than 30 hoax 999 calls in just two weeks.

The hoax calls have included people laughing, a child calling from a house party and numerous people who called after having a few drinks.

Only call 999 in an emergency

Tomorrow (Wednesday), 28-year-old Rhys Pilott of Crown Street, Peterborough, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court after he pleaded guilty to making nuisance 999 calls.

Pilott was charged after making the calls and burping down the phone. He was remanded in custody at a previous hearing. He pleaded guilty to one count of causing a nuisance to the public on September 24, and one count of persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another on September 27.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Please only call 999 in a real emergency.”