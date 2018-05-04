Cambridgeshire Police officers commended after saving life of teenage girl on A14

A team of Cambridgeshire Police officers who played key roles in rescuing a teenager have been commended.
Supervisor Sergeant Mark Rabel deployed officers to a bridge over the A14 in October last year following reports of concern for the woman’s welfare.
PCs Dougie McColm, Eleanor Bacchus Adam Catling, Louise Henry, Brad Munday, Alex Moreton, Charlie Mitton, Simon Anker and Tom Sheridan all played a part in bringing the woman to safety.
Between them they stopped six lanes of traffic, administered first aid, kept her relatives calm and pulled her to safety.
Chief Constable Alec Wood said: “It is clear the officers’ actions saved a life. They took extraordinary risks to keep a vulnerable person safe. The exceptional level of professionalism was far above that normally expected of their rank and experience.”
The Chief Constable’s Commendations Ceremony was held at the police headquarters in Huntingdon last night (3 May) where he presented awards to police personnel and members of the public in front of an audience of friends and family.
Mr Wood said: “Last night we heard stories of remarkable and selfless acts, and those who have worked in difficult situations. They all deserved the recognition they were given. My personal thanks and congratulations go to each and every one of them.”
Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite added: “It is hugely inspiring and indeed humbling to hear just how far each of the recipients go to protect people in our communities. What they do on a daily basis is outstanding and makes me very proud.”
The award recipients of the awards are:
Police Long Service and Good Conduct Medal
PC Leo Baker
Chief Insp Kate Firman
PC Ian Gray
Sgt Clare Mead
DI Iain Moor
PC Jonathan Morris
PC Jason Porter
Chief Insp Marcia-Jayne Pringle
DC Helen Roseman
Police staff Long Service award
Tara Langwade
Jennifer Slingsby
Stephen Smith
Lorraine Sturgeon
Special Constabulary and volunteers Long Service award
SC Dani Waples
S/Insp Susan Speechley
S/Sgt Tony Bolton
SC Huw Parry-Jones
Assistant Chief Officer Alex Walden
Volunteer Countryside Watch Co-ordinator Ellen Muirhead
Commendations
PC Louise Henry
PC Alex Moreton
Sgt Mark Rabel
PC Charlie Mitton
PC Dougie McColm
PC Eleanor Bacchus
PC Simon Anker
PC Adam Catling
PC Brad Munday
PC Tom Sheridan
Resuscitation Certificate
Nicky Alexander
Geraldine Wells
Testimonial on Vellum
Stephen Jones