Cambridgeshire Police officers commended after saving life of teenage girl on A14

A team of Cambridgeshire Police officers who played key roles in rescuing a teenager have been commended.

Supervisor Sergeant Mark Rabel deployed officers to a bridge over the A14 in October last year following reports of concern for the woman’s welfare.

Cambridgeshire Police officers who were rewarded for their Long Service

PCs Dougie McColm, Eleanor Bacchus Adam Catling, Louise Henry, Brad Munday, Alex Moreton, Charlie Mitton, Simon Anker and Tom Sheridan all played a part in bringing the woman to safety.

Between them they stopped six lanes of traffic, administered first aid, kept her relatives calm and pulled her to safety.

Chief Constable Alec Wood said: “It is clear the officers’ actions saved a life. They took extraordinary risks to keep a vulnerable person safe. The exceptional level of professionalism was far above that normally expected of their rank and experience.”

The Chief Constable’s Commendations Ceremony was held at the police headquarters in Huntingdon last night (3 May) where he presented awards to police personnel and members of the public in front of an audience of friends and family.

Mr Wood said: “Last night we heard stories of remarkable and selfless acts, and those who have worked in difficult situations. They all deserved the recognition they were given. My personal thanks and congratulations go to each and every one of them.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite added: “It is hugely inspiring and indeed humbling to hear just how far each of the recipients go to protect people in our communities. What they do on a daily basis is outstanding and makes me very proud.”

The award recipients of the awards are:

Police Long Service and Good Conduct Medal

PC Leo Baker

Chief Insp Kate Firman

PC Ian Gray

Sgt Clare Mead

DI Iain Moor

PC Jonathan Morris

PC Jason Porter

Chief Insp Marcia-Jayne Pringle

DC Helen Roseman



Police staff Long Service award

Tara Langwade

Jennifer Slingsby

Stephen Smith

Lorraine Sturgeon

Special Constabulary and volunteers Long Service award

SC Dani Waples

S/Insp Susan Speechley

S/Sgt Tony Bolton

SC Huw Parry-Jones

Assistant Chief Officer Alex Walden

Volunteer Countryside Watch Co-ordinator Ellen Muirhead

Commendations

PC Louise Henry

PC Alex Moreton

Sgt Mark Rabel

PC Charlie Mitton

PC Dougie McColm

PC Eleanor Bacchus

PC Simon Anker

PC Adam Catling

PC Brad Munday

PC Tom Sheridan



Resuscitation Certificate

Nicky Alexander

Geraldine Wells

Testimonial on Vellum

Stephen Jones