Cambridgeshire Police officer facing gross misconduct hearing after running down suspect on pavement and saying ‘That’s how you deal with that’

A Cambridgeshire Police officer will face a gross misconduct hearing after mounting a pavement with his patrol car and running down a suspect before saying ‘That’s how you deal with that’.

Police Constable Rowan Huskisson, based at headquarters in Huntingdon, will attend the hearing at Biggleswade Town Council Offices, on April 17.

On Sunday, 28 May 2017 at approximately 3.40am the officer was on duty in a marked police vehicle and responded to a call from door bouncers who had detained a male.

The male broke free and was running along St Andrews Street, Cambridge. The officer drove his vehicle towards the male who ran across the pavement and appeared to be running towards the road. The officer then began to turn the vehicle towards the pavement and drove straight towards the male mounting the pavement.

The front of the vehicle collided with the male (towards the nearside) and came to a stop on the pavement. The officer said ‘That’s how you deal with that’.

It is alleged that this matter amounts to Gross Misconduct, namely a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Use of Force, Orders and Instructions and Discreditable Conduct.