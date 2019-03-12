Cambridgeshire police officer cautioned for assault and computer misuse

A police officer in Cambridgeshire has been cautioned for offences of assault and computer misuse.

DC Ryan Jeary (36), who is based at Cambridgeshire police’s headquarters in Huntingdon, admitted assault by beating under Section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 and an offence under Section 55 of the Data Protection Act 1988.

He appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday (Monday, March 11).

No further details have been released.

DC Jeary will now be subject to internal disciplinary proceedings at the force.