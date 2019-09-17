Cambridgeshire police give 999 warning after receiving three calls from man burping

Residents are being warned that unnecessary and prank 999 calls could put lives at risk - after police received a call from a man wanting an Elvis birthday card.

Cambridgeshire police said they had received a number of inappropriate calls to the 999 line recently, which along with the man wanting the greetings card included three calls from a man burping and 20 silent calls from the same number.

A police spokesman said: “Calls like this could delay us speaking to people who really need our help. Only dial 999 in a real emergency”