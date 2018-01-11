Cambridgeshire police appeal for witnesses after mum and children splashed by motorist driving through 20 foot puddle

Cambridgeshire police are appealing for witnesses after a mum and her two young children were splashed by a careless driver.

The parent was pushing one of her kids in a pram in St Ives, near Huntingdon, when the motorist soaked the three of them, an act the force described as “unbelievable.”

The police said: “On Thursday, January 4 around noon, a mother was with her two children, one in a pram and the other walking alongside her near the junction of Pig Lane and Greengarth in St Ives.

“Due to the poor weather a very large puddle had built up due to a blocked drain near the junction, which was halfway across the road.

“It was not raining and the puddle, some 20 feet in length, could easily be seen by motorists.

“Unbelievably a motorist drove through the puddle causing the water to soak the three.

“The driver could well have waited to drive around the puddle or drive through it very slowly so as to not cause water to splash anyone on the footpath.”

The message was sent via a police eCops message Did you see the vehicle drive through the puddle causing the three to be soaked.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle is asked to contact PCSO 7124 Phil Davis at St Ives Police Station.

A police spokeswoman added: “We’ve got no description of the vehicle. A member of the public mentioned this incident to a PCSO who wrote the eCops message to residents more as a reminder to be considerate when driving through/close to puddles.”

According to section three of the Road Traffic Act 1988, it is illegal to drive “without reasonable consideration for other persons,” including “driving through a puddle causing pedestrians to be splashed.”

The offence can lead to a maximum fine of £5,000 if a driver’s behaviour on the road “amounts to a clear act of incompetence, selfishness, impatience or aggressiveness.”