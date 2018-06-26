Cambridgeshire pensioner who abused four young girl for 23 years is jailed to 18 behind bars

A Cambridgeshire pensioner who sexually abused four girls over more than two decades has been jailed for 18 years.

Sazzad Miah, 83, was arrested in October last year (2017) after police received information about the historical abuse which had taken place over 23 years.

The court heard how he abused one girl over a period of 12 years between 1992 and 2004, another over eight years between 2004 and 2012, when two were as young as four, another five-years-old and the other 10.

Miah, of Jermyn Close in Cambridge, denied any wrong doing, however was found guilty of five counts of indecent assault, two counts of indecency with a child, four counts of rape, twocounts of rape of a child under 13, four counts of sexual abuse of a child under 13 and onecount of sexual activity with a child following a 16-day trial at Cambridge Crown Court earlier this month.

Today (Tuesday 26 June) he appeared at Peterborough Crown Court and was sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison, extended for one year on licence.

He has also and made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and a restraining order indefinitely as well as being placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Detective Inspector Andrea Warren, from the Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (CAISU), said: “I would like thank the victims for being so courageous and supporting the investigation. I acknowledge how difficult that was for each of them. I hope they can now move on to the next chapter of their lives safe in the knowledge that their abuser has been brought to justice and will spend a considerable time in prison.

“Child abuse is totally unacceptable and we will support victims of such crimes and work tirelessly to bring the offender to justice.”

In total he was sentenced for the following crimes - all sentences will run concurrently:

1. Indecent assault – four years

2. Indecency with a child under 14 – 18 months

3. Indecency with a child under 14 – two years

4. Indecent assault – six years

5. Indecent assault – eight years

6. Rape – 17 years

7. Rape – 17 years

8. Rape – 17 years

9. Rape – 19 years

10. Indecent assault – four years

11. Indecent assault – six years

12. Sexual assault of a child under 13 – six years

13. Sexual activity with a child under 16 – six years

14. Sexual assault of a child under 13 – six years

15. Sexual assault of a child under 13 – seven years

16. Rape of a child under 13 – 18 years

17. Rape of a child under 13 – 19 years

18. Sexual assault of a child under 13 – six years

For information and advice about child abuse, including sexual abuse, please visit our website www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection.

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused should contact police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report, if a child is in immediate danger always call 999.