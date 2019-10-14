Cambridgeshire paramedic in the dock to face six counts of rape

A paramedic charged with six counts of rape has appeared in court today (Monday)

Andrew Wheeler (44) of Signal Road, Ramsey appeared in the dock at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court to face a total of eight offences.

Wheeler, who wore a blue suit, shirt and tie, spoke only to confirm his name during the short hearing, and did not enter pleas to any count during the short hearing.

The offences are all said to have taken place while he was working as a paramedic for the East of England Ambulance Service, and while volunteering for St John Ambulance.

Wheeler is charged with rape of a woman aged 16 or over in St Neots last year, rape of a woman aged 16 or over in St Neots in 2012, sexual assault of a female in 2009, two counts of rape of a woman aged 16 or over in St Ives between 2002 and 2013, rape of a woman in St Ives between 2010 and 2013, rape of a woman in St Ives between 2010 and 2012, and the attempted rape of a woman in St Ives between 2010 and 2012.

Prosecutor Angela Holland said the case was too serious to be herd by magistrates, and chair magistrate Steven Claydon sent the case to Peterborough Crown Court.

Wheeler was granted bail to appear at the Peterborough court on the morning of Monday, November 11.