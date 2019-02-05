Cambridgeshire paedophile who raped and sexually assaulted young girl jailed at Peterborough Crown Court

A paedophile who raped and sexually assaulted a young girl has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Greg Kedienhon, 27, of no fixed address, was temporarily staying at a house in Cambridge when the abuse took place.

JAILED: Greg Kedienhon, 27.

The victim disclosed to police and social services that she had been raped and sexually assaulted in the same house by Kedienhon for two years, with the abuse starting when she was just seven years old.

Police and social care workers first became aware of the disclosures in October 2015, via an anonymous call made to social services.

The young girl felt ready to reveal the full extent of the abuse one year later and an investigation was launched.

Kedienhon was arrested in early 2017 but denied all the offences.

He stood trial at Peterborough Crown Court from 11 December, where he was found guilty of rape and two charges of sexual assault.

Kedienhon was yesterday (Monday February 4) jailed for a total of 15 years.

He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for a period of 15 years and put on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The SHPO prevents Kedienhon from having any unsupervised contact with children under 18 and having any voluntary or paid activity with people under 18.

DC Andrea Dollard, who investigated, said: “Kedienhon’s offences have had a huge impact on the victim.

“Despite this, she was very brave in coming forwards and remaining patient throughout a long and difficult investigation.

“The victim can now finally receive the help she needs to move forward into what little she has left of her childhood. I hope she is now able to find some closure from this traumatic period of her life.

“Regardless of when it happened, we will always take reports of child sex abuse very seriously.”

For information and advice, including how to report recent and historical sexual abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection.



If you are worried about a child, call us on 101, or if you think a child is at immediate risk of abuse call 999.