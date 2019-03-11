Cambridgeshire paedophile who downloaded hundreds of images is given community order

A man from Cambridge who downloaded hundreds of indecent images of children has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

James Tudor-Price, 30, was identified when the internet protocol (IP) address he was using was linked to a file-sharing platform and the images.

In August, officers went to his home in Histon Road, Cambridge. They found two laptop computers – one hidden in an airing cupboard. When the devices were examined they found 668 indecent images of children. Of these 20 were category A, the most severe.

Tudor-Price was arrested and admitted two counts of making indecent images of children.

On Friday, March 8, at Cambridge Crown Court, Tudor-Price was sentenced to a 12-month community order, told to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity.

He will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for the same period.