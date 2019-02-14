Cambridgeshire paedophile caught in police sting

A paedophile who was caught in a police sting operation has been jailed for more than two years

Paul Day (58) used a fake name on the app Kik to start conversations of a sexual nature with what he believed was a 12-year-old girl.

Paul Day

Between October 14 and November 1 he sent a number of inappropriate messages to the girl, who was in fact a police officer.

On one occasion he said he was in Leeds, where he believed the girl lived, and asked her which school she attended. A few days later he said he would be in the city again and wanted to meet her.

When officers arrested Day and searched his home they found a tablet computer with 21 indecent images of children. Five were classed as Category A – the most severe.

Day pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, attempting to cause a child under 13 to watch or look at an image of sexual activity, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and three counts of making indecent photos of a child.

Today (Thursday, February 14) at Cambridge Crown Court, Day, of New Road, Woodwalton, near Huntingdon, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison. He was also given a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

Detective Constable Paul Baysting said: “Day sent these extremely sexualised messages in the genuine belief that he was contacting a 12-year-old girl.

“The fact that he asked what school she went to and attempted to arrange a meeting is particularly sinister. Fortunately on this occasion he was in fact communicating with a police officer.

“Protecting the county’s children is one of our priorities and we will continue to work hard every day to keep young people safe.”