Cambridgeshire man who threatened to kill girlfriend jailed

Fezhan Bahadur, 22, made several abusive and threatening calls to his former girlfriend on 18 December 2020.

He told the girl, who was 17 at the time, that he wanted to kill and rape her and kill her mother.

Bahadur then told her he had a gun and was going to visit her at her place of work in Old Hurst.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fezhan Bahadur

Within minutes he arrived and appeared to be holding something behind his back but was confronted by staff and made off in his vehicle.

Bahadur continued to call the girl on her mobile phone, at her place of work and then call her family

At Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (18 January) Bahadur, of Sallowbush Road, Huntingdon, was sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading guilty to making threats to kill. He was also given a restraining order not to contact the victim.

Detective Constable Matthew Payne said: “Bahadur’s behaviour was inexplicable and frightening and the sentence clearly reflects how unreasonable and disturbing he was acting.

“I hope this sends a clear message that it is simply not acceptable for anyone to treat another person this way.”

If you, or someone you know, may be suffering from abuse, stalking or harassment, report it to police at: https://bit.ly/3Kpy8kh