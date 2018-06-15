Cambridgeshire man who left partner with horrific injuries jailed

Have your say

A man who left his partner with horrific injuries has been locked up for three years.

Leon Brazil was arrested in December last year (2017) following an attack on his then partner the month before.

Leon Brazil

The court heard how Brazil lashed out in a fit of jealousy, kicking her and punching her and threatening to burn her hair off.

On Wednesday (13 June), Brazil appeared at Peterborough Crown Court and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Brazil (40), of Clydesdale Biggs Road in Wisbech, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and assault by beating when he was due to face trial earlier this year.

The court heard Brazil has more than 50 previous convictions.

Detective Constable Amanda Pickering said: “Brazil is an extremely violent individual who despite having a number of convictions has not changed his ways.

“The victim’s injuries were truly horrific – no one should have to go through that and suffer the pain that she did.

“I hope that over the next few years during his time in prison it will give him chance to reflect on his actions.”

Information and advice about domestic abuse can be found on the force website at www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse.