Cambridgeshire man who caused another person to lose their leg by deliberately driving at him avoids jail

A Cambridgeshire man who admitted deliberately driving at someone he thought was robbing his friend has been sentenced.

Navdeep Singh, 24, of Malta Road, was parked in Catherine Street, Cambridge, near to the Co-Op on 27 April 2017, waiting for his friend to return from the shop when he heard him shouting out for help.

Crown Court News

Singh jumped in the driver’s seat and drove into the Co-Op car park, colliding with two stationery vehicles and a man who was fighting with his friend.

He got out of the car and punched and kicked the man a number of times before fleeing from the scene.

Police attended and found the injured man, who is in his late 20s, on the ground with one of his feet pinned between two vehicles. Singh returned to the scene a short while later and was arrested.

Last month (December 2018), Singh appeared at Cambridge Crown Court and admitted causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and assault by beating.

Today (Friday 25 January) he appeared at the same court and was sentenced to a total of two years in prison, suspended for two years. He must also complete 180 hours of unpaid work and a 25-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR).

Detective Sergeant James Weston said: “While Singh thought his friend was in trouble, his actions were extremely dangerous. The victim ended up having to have his lower leg amputated which has no doubt had a huge effect on his life.

“This was a complicated investigation due to the actions of all parties involved. I hope this result reflects the seriousness of the crime and that it serves as a stark warning to those that violence will not be tolerated in Cambridgeshire.”

The injured man was arrested on suspicion of robbery but was later released with no further action.