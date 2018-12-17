Cambridgeshire man sentenced for trying to groom young girl online

A Cambridgeshire man has been convicted of trying to groom what he believed was a teenage girl online.

Clive Hammond, 55, believed he was messaging a 14-year-old and even asked if her mother monitored her phone, but was actually communicating with an Online Child Abuse Activist Group (OCAG).

Cambridge Crown Court heard Hammond met the fake profile in March and over the following months became increasingly intimate, saying he wanted to have sex with her and asking for indecent images on numerous occasions, despite knowing her “age”.

He was arrested on Saturday, May 19, at his home in Budleigh Close, Cambridge, after he was brought to the attention of the force’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT). Officers found the conversations during an initial search of his devices.

Hammond pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity and was sentenced on Wednesday, December 12, to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years.

DC Paul Evans said: “Hammond believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl yet continued to ask for indecent images and speak to her inappropriately.

“I’d like to thank the group for their work that helped secure this conviction.”