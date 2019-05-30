Cambridgeshire man jailed over death of pigs kept in horrific conditions

A man has been jailed after pigs in his care died when he failed to provide them proper food, water and veterinary care.

RSPCA inspectors were horrified at the conditions the animals were being kept in when they visited the site in Chatteris run by Lee John Fisher (30) of Haslehurst Close, March.

They found pigs in desperate need of water, and living alongside dead animals.

Fisher entered a guilty plea to ten offences under the Animal Welfare, and has now been given an 18 week jail sentence.

He has also been banned from keeping all animals for 15 years.

Following the investigation 103 pigs were signed over into RSPCA care.

RSPCA Inspector Alex Coghlan attended the site in August last year, she said: “We were alerted to the state of this land via an anonymous letter including photographs.

“The smell of the site hit you as soon as you walked in, the pigs were being kept in cramped conditions and in some cases alive animals were lying alongside dead ones.

“It was distressing to see particularly as only one pen had any water for the pigs, when we offered the younger pigs a drink they were frantic. I was very concerned for the welfare of these animals.”