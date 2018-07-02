Cambridgeshire man jailed for sexually assaulting children over seven-year period

A Cambridgeshire man who sexually assaulted four children over a seven-year period has been jailed.

Kevin Myson, 45, abused the two boys and two girls between 1998 and 2005.

Myson, of The Homing in Cambridge, was arrested in October 2016 following allegations of non-recent sexual abuse by the victims.

He denied 13 charges of indecent assault of a child, one of indecency with a child, one of rape of a child and two of attempted rape of a child.

On 21 May following a two-week trial at Peterborough Crown Court he was found not guilty of rape of a child and one of the indecent assault charges, but guilty of the remaining 15 offences.

Today, Monday July 2, at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with an extended licence of eight years. He will also have an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

On sentencing, His Honour Judge Bridge commended each victim for their bravery and courage. He described Myson as a “predatory and opportunist paedophile.”

Detective Constable Ruth Craig said: “Myson deliberately targeted and befriended families with young children and exploited those relationships in order to abuse their children. I would like to thank the victims and their families for the strength and courage they have shown throughout the investigation and trial.

“No sentence will ever erase what has happened to the victims, but I hope it will help them to move on with the rest of their lives.

“Tackling child abuse is a priority for the constabulary. We are working hard every day to keep children safe and bring offenders such as Myson before the courts.”

Anyone who has concerns about child abuse should contact police, children’s social care or the NSPCC.