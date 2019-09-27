Cambridgeshire man jailed for brutal attack on his girlfriend

A man who punched his girlfriend in the face and smashed a mirror over her head has been jailed for a year.

Wayne Brady, (24), arrived at his partner’s house in the early hours of March 2 this year following a night of drinking.

After punching and assaulting her with the mirror he kicked her repeatedly while she was curled up on the floor.

Brady left and passed out in another room. The victim called a mutual friend who came to the house but Brady came round and punched him to the face.

Police were called just after 6am by the victim and Brady was subsequently arrested.

Brady, of Mayfield Crescent, Huntingdon, was sentenced today (26 September) at Peterborough Crown Court after he had earlier pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

In addition to his prison sentence he also received a five year restraining order.

DC Katie Goodenough said: “There is no excuse for domestic abuse and Brady’s partner was subject to a terrifying and violent ordeal.

“He then went on to assault a friend who was trying to help as he continued his violent rampage.

“I hope the sentence handed out at court today will help the victims to put the experience behind them.”

We would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse