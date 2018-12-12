Cambridgeshire man jailed after harassing victim through fake Facebook profile

Have your say

A man who breached a restraining order has been jailed for 24 weeks.

Stuart Webb, 35, created a Facebook profile under a false name to get access to the victim.

Crown Court News

Webb, of no fixed abode, also sent texts and WhatsApp messages to the victim, breaching a restraining order imposed on him in June.

After sending abusive messages, Webb urged the victim not to report him to police, saying “please don’t send me back to prison”.

Yesterday, Tuesday December 11, at Cambridge Crown Court, Webb pleaded guilty to four counts of harassment and one count of breaching a restraining order.

PC Mat Lupton Pike said: “Webb purposefully ignored an order that was put in place to prevent him from causing further distress.

“I would like to applaud the bravery shown by the victim and hope that other victims will be inspired to come forward and report harassment.”