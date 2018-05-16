Cambridgeshire man guilty of possessing and making indecent child images given community service

A man who pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of a child and making indecent images of children has been given community service.

Sean Brennan, 34, of Cootes Lane, Fen Drayton, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday, May 14, after pleading guilty to possession of an extreme pornographic image, possession of a prohibited image of a child and making indecent images of children.

He was given a 12 month community order and must undertake 42 days unpaid work. He was also issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years preventing him having any contact with children under the age of 18. Brennan will also be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for five years.

Acting on intelligence, officers arrested Brennan in April 2017 and seized his mobile phone and some USB sticks.

Officers from the Paedophile Online Investigation Unit (POLIT) found four category C images as well as 57 extreme images and videos and seven prohibited ones.

Detective Sergeant James Weston said: “Tackling online viewing of child sexual abuse images is a priority for police across the country and there are consequences for those who view such images.”