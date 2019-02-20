Cambridgeshire man found with child images given community and sexual harm prevention order

A Cambridgeshire man who was found with indecent images of children on his laptop and USB stick has been given a sexual harm prevention order.

Martin Randle, 54, was linked to the IP address uploading indecent images of children to the internet on 12 September and 20 of November, 2017.

A warrant was carried out at his house and a number of items were seized, including mobile phones, laptops and a USB stick. Randle was in his house but gave no admissions.

Later Randle, of Bury Lane, Melbourn, Royston, went to Parkside Police Station for a voluntary interview, where he gave no comment to all of the questions.

The seized items were reviewed and a red ACER laptop, belonging to Randle, was found to contain indecent images of children. In total there were 53 category C images and two category A (the most severe category). A black USB stick identified as Randle’s was found to have 11 category C images.

When interviewed for a second time Randle refused to answer any of the questions he was asked about the images.

However, Randle later admitted three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

On Thursday (14 February) at Cambridge Crown Court he was given a sexual harm prevention order lasting five years, and placed on the sexual offenders register for five years. In addition he was placed under a 12-month community order and ordered to complete eighty hours of unpaid work.

Detective Constable Tony Harlow said: “Randle had attempted to delete all trace of the indecent images, but following an examination by the Digital Forensic Unit we were able to show these images were on devices linked to him, which gave him little room to deny his involvement.

“Child protection is a force priority and we are working hard to keep young people in the county safe.”